Florida head coach Dan Mullen announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Mullen announced news on Twitter

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In his tweet, Mullen said he self-isolating with his family and following guidelines set forth by the CDC and public health officials.

The news capped off a whirlwind week for Mullen, who drew criticism for comments after last Saturday’s loss at Texas A&M that he hoped Ben Griffin Stadium would be at full capacity for a scheduled Saturday game against LSU.

The game ended up being postponed until Dec. 12 after 21 Florida players (18 scholarship, 3 walk-ons) tested positive for COVID-19.

