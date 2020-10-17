Florida head coach Dan Mullen announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In his tweet, Mullen said he self-isolating with his family and following guidelines set forth by the CDC and public health officials.

The news capped off a whirlwind week for Mullen, who drew criticism for comments after last Saturday’s loss at Texas A&M that he hoped Ben Griffin Stadium would be at full capacity for a scheduled Saturday game against LSU.

The game ended up being postponed until Dec. 12 after 21 Florida players (18 scholarship, 3 walk-ons) tested positive for COVID-19.