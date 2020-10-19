Orlando City qualifies for MLS playoffs for first time ever after 1-1 tie against New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. – For the first time in franchise history, Orlando City is headed to the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Orlando City yielded a late goal in stoppage time, but a 1-1 finish against the New York Red Bulls was good enough to get Orlando City the point it needed to qualify for the postseason.

Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for Orlando City after New York’s Daryl Dike conceded a foul in the area.

Brian White scored in stoppage time, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 tie.

After a New York corner kick bounced around and was eventually cleared out of the area, White corralled an errant shot by Jason Pendant, turned and rolled a right-footer just inside the post in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

