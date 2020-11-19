Orlando Magic draft Cole Anthony

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Orlando Magic drafted Cole Anthony with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 guard played college basketball at the University of North Carolina.

“This is the absolute best moment of my life,” Anthony said in an interview on ESPN after he was drafted.

He averaged 18.5 points a game, 5.7 rebounds a game, and 4 assists a game in college.

At UNC Anthony made the All-ACC team and the ACC all-freshman team.

Anthony is the first guard the Magic have drafted in the first round since Victor Oladipo in the 2013 draft.

He is also the son of NBA great Greg Anthony.

Anthony also had surgery on his knee this past December to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Magic made the playoffs for the second year in a row this past season.

The team lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

