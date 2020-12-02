Dolphins vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? CBS (Not in the Orlando market)

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is an 11.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 42

The Dolphins are currently slotted in a position for a Wild Card playoff spot with a record of 7-4 and the Bengals have a record of 2-8-1.

At one point this season this game was going to be the battle of the rookies.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s status for the game is still up in the air (as of Wednesday) and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the year with an ACL injury.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,909 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)

DeVante Parker has caught 52 passes for 642 yards and four touchdowns

Stats leaders for Cincinnati: