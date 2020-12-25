Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to a 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.

Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn't get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points.

The Badgers, meanwhile, had balance with four double-digit scorers, and they were much more active defensively as a team.

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford scored 13 points while Brad Davison and Micah Potter each had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Trice, Ford and Davison are seniors coach Greg Gard can lean on all season. They make plays at both ends of the court with and without the ball.

Michigan State: Turnovers have become a problem for a team that prides itself on being efficient offensively. The Spartans turned over the ball 14 times and Wisconsin scored 24 points off those giveaways.

CLAPS BACK

Michigan State had fans in the stands for the first time this season, inviting family members from both teams to attend.

There were about 50 people in previously empty seats supporting the Spartans. The Trice family, which cheered for the Breslin Center’s home team when Travis Trice, D’Mitrik’s older brother, played for Izzo from 2011-15, also attended the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Badgers will likely move up a little while the Spartans will slip some in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: hosts the Terrapins on Monday night, shooting to extend its 15-game winning streak at home.

Michigan State: plays at Minnesota on Monday night.

