Urban Meyer in ‘advanced talks’ with Jacksonville Jaguars about head coaching job: report

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma.

JACKSVONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to search for a new head coach, with former Ohio State and Florida Gators leader Urban Meyer apparently at the top of the team’s wish list.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the Jaguars are in “advanced talks” with Meyer and the two sides met Wednesday.

The Jags fired Doug Marrone after the team finished 1-15 this season, the worst season in franchise history. Marrone had a 25-44 record, including playoffs, in four seasons at the helm.

Meyer won three national championships two with the Gators and one with the Buckeyes, and compiled an overall college record of 187-32.

Meyer has never coached in the NFL.