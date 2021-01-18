Seminole High School head coach reflects on team’s first state title since 2008

Throughout the 2020 season, Seminole High School football coach Eric Lodge would tell his players, “You get what you deserve.”

After overcoming the challenges related to COVID-19, gritty opponents and unexpected heartbreaks and hardships off the field, the Seminoles got what they deserved last month: the Class 8A state championship.

It was Seminole High’s first title since 2008 and the ultimate end to an undefeated season.

Last week, Lodge was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Coach of the Year.

Lodge looked back on the season with WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh. Watch his remarks in the video player above.