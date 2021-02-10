Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate Super Bowl win with socially distant boat parade

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate the team’s Super Bowl 55 victory with a socially distant parade at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The team said the boat parade will take place along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Team officials said the viewing areas will go from Armature Works to Harbour Island and the sidewalk along with Blake High School.

Fans can also go to the waterside parks as well, this does not include Plant Park.

Julian B. Lane Park will also be closed.

The Bucs said masks will be required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts.

Five bridges will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the parade: Laurel Street Bridge, Cass Street Bridge, Kennedy Boulevard Bridge, Brorein Street Bridge and Platt Street Bridge.

Team officials said boaters will be required to stay at least 50 feet from featured boats in the parade.

Tampa Bay listed six places to park: Poe Garage, Tampa Convention Center Garage, Fort Brooke Garage, Pam Iorio Garage, Palm Garage in Ybor and surface lots.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdowns in the first half and Leonard Fournette ran in a 29-yard touchdown in a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 this past Sunday.