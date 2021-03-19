Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

Drake's JosephYesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State 53-52 on Thursday night in the First Four, the Bulldogs' first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.

Drake's previous tournament victory was 50 years ago to the day —- March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs were hardly overmatched in this year's tournament field, however — they came in with 25 wins, second most of the 68 teams behind top overall seed Gonzaga, and their tense matchup with a longtime Missouri Valley Conference rival brought some early drama to the pandemic-affected tourney.

Wichita State's Dexter Dennis made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to trim Drake's lead to a point. The Bulldogs got the ball in to Yesufu, who was fouled. He missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to give the Shockers a chance, but Wichita State's Alterique Gilbert settled for a long 3-pointer that hit the front rim as time expired.

The win was extra validation for Drake coach Darian DeVries, who was rewarded with a contract extension through 2028-29 on Wednesday.

Tremell Murphy added 11 points for 11th-seeded Drake (26-4), which advanced to play sixth-seeded Southern California in the West Region on Saturday.

Morris Udeze scored a career-high 22 points and Dennis added 13 for Wichita State (16-6).

It was the 152nd meeting between the former MVC rivals. Wichita State left for the American Athletic Conference in 2017. Both mid-major powers were given at-large bids into the NCAA field.

Drake missed 10 straight shots as Wichita State built an early 18-6 lead.

The Bulldogs rallied. Yesufu threw down a nasty one-handed dunk over Clarence Jackson on a fast break and then hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in the first half to trim the Shockers' lead to 21-20. Wichita State was scoreless for the last five minutes of the half.

Drake tied the game in the opening minute of the second half on a 3-point play by Darnell Brodie. Wichita State responded with a 9-0 run that included five points from Udeze.

Drake again recovered. Brodie's reverse layup put the Bulldogs up 46-45 with just over four minutes to play.

USC star Evan Mobley awaits the Bulldogs in Saturday's first-round matchup. The 7-foot freshman became the first player to be named the Pac-12′s player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the same season.

