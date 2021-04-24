Vaccinated Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for coronavirus

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford tested positive for coronavirus, although results still remain inconclusive, according to an ESPN report.
Clifford has been vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Clifford tested positive after Thursday’s game against New Orleans, was retested twice with two negatives on Friday, but tested positive again on Saturday.
Clifford will retest tomorrow and if the tests come back as false positives, he hopes to coach again on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ty Corbin will likely coach the team on Sunday against Indiana.
