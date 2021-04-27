Schroder, Davis lead Lakers’ late rally past Magic

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) takes shot as he gets between Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle, left, and forward Chuma Okeke (3)during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 114-103 on Monday night.

Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games. LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

Schroder also had 10 assists as he takes on a bigger role for LA in the absence of injured LeBron James.

“He’s really growing with his floor-general mentality and running the team,” coach Frank Vogel said of Schroder, who made 6 of 7 shots in the fourth quarter and scored or assisted on 16 of LA’s final 18 points. “That’s why we feel like (Schroder’s emergence) is going to be a silver lining. It was accelerated. Having ’Bron out, there’s a lot of silver linings and this is one of them, seeing him grow.”

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers, who shot 54% from the floor and hit 11 3-pointers. Andre Drummond chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Davis, who was playing his third game after missing 30 games due to a right calf strain, made eight of 15 shots in 31 minutes. Vogel said before the game that Davis was no longer under a minutes restriction. Davis, meanwhile, was frustrated by his sloppy play.

“I probably won’t ever have five turnovers in a game again, but the team kind of covered up those mistakes for me with big plays,” Davis said.

Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and converted a thunderous dunk over Drummond in the first quarter. Gary Harris scored 17 for the Magic, who have lost six straight and 25 of 30. With Detroit’s victory over Atlanta, Orlando has the East’s worst record.

