Magic squander 23-point lead in fourth, beat Cavs 109-104

Orlando Magic's Gary Harris (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton’s hoop with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Love was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors in Tampa, Florida.

Anthony put Orlando in front for good with a tough driving layup, then made a pair of free throws after a Cavaliers turnover to make it 108-104. The rookie from North Carolina scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth.

“In order to make the right play, I felt like I had to have the ball in my hands, to be honest,” Anthony said. “My job as a point guard is to make things happen for my team the best way I can.”

Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle.

“Cole is a gamer who wants the moment, he wants the ball in his hands,” Harris said. “He’s going to be a very good player for a long time in this league. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’re building something here.”

Love missed his first eight shots, seven of them 3-pointers, and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field. He added 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

