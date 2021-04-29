Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Magic squander 23-point lead in fourth, beat Cavs 109-104

Brian Dulik

Associated Press

Orlando Magic's Gary Harris (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

CLEVELAND – Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton’s hoop with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Love was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors in Tampa, Florida.

Anthony put Orlando in front for good with a tough driving layup, then made a pair of free throws after a Cavaliers turnover to make it 108-104. The rookie from North Carolina scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth.

“In order to make the right play, I felt like I had to have the ball in my hands, to be honest,” Anthony said. “My job as a point guard is to make things happen for my team the best way I can.”

Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle.

“Cole is a gamer who wants the moment, he wants the ball in his hands,” Harris said. “He’s going to be a very good player for a long time in this league. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’re building something here.”

Love missed his first eight shots, seven of them 3-pointers, and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field. He added 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

