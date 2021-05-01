Brooks has 20 as poor-shooting Grizzlies defeat Magic 92-75

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on Friday as both teams shot poorly.
Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak.
Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Memphis held onto its eighth-place spot in the West.
The game was the opener of a home-and-home set between the teams, which play again in Orlando on Saturday.
After a terrible first half of shooting, Memphis finally got its offense rolling in the third quarter, using a 25-4 run to build a 66-54 advantage.
From there, the Grizzlies took control, outscoring the Magic 36-15 in the third for a 75-58 lead entering the fourth.
The Magic got no closer than 11 in the fourth.