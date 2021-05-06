Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night.

The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA's best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland.

Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining.

Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points.

Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws.

By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench.

The Hawks began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns' only other scorer in double figures.

