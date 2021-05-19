The Latest: NHL's Blues addressing COVID test discrepancies

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn, right, jumps in the air to avoid a shot as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer covers the net in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 4-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The St. Louis Blues have reached out to the National Hockey League in regard to virus testing ahead of Game 2 of their best-of-seven series with the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues have three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, leading scorer David Perron, Nathan Walker and Jake Walman. St. Louis recently confirmed that Walman, who’s fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the virus after undergoing additional tests.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Blues president of hockey operations & general manager Doug Armstrong said: “We have discovered discrepancies in COVID test results relating to multiple players. We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later.”

A league spokesman said to expect an update Wednesday.

