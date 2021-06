The Orlando Pride were just a few minutes from suffering their first loss of the season on Sunday, but Courtney Petersen helped keep the Pride’s unbeaten streak alive at the last minute.

Trailing Gotham FC by a goal, Petersen scored in the 90th minute to help the Pride earn a 1-1 tie with Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium.

The Pride (3-0-3) remain unbeaten six games into the season.

Orlando outshot Gotham FC, 16-12.

Next up for the Pride is a road contest at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Kansas City.