SPORTYS 2021: Here are the winners

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2021 SPORTYS: Greater Orlando’s Night of Champions aired over this past weekend on WKMG-TV News 6. Viewers watched as 12 category winners were revealed from a field of 52 finalists. See below for the complete list of winners.

The 2021 SPORTYS honored sports business professionals whose contributions and impact have been vital in making Greater Orlando one of the country’s premier sports destinations. The 52 finalists represented 33 different organizations across Greater Orlando and were selected by a voting committee made up of members of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) board of directors.

“Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners who were announced on Saturday night, and a special congratulations to Jon and Betsy Hughes from Track Shack on receiving the Chairman’s Award of Excellence,” said Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

2021 SPORTYS Winners by Category:

Chairman’s Award of Excellence – presented by Pizza Hut

Jon and Betsy Hughes, Track Shack

Best in Business Operations – presented by AdventHealth

Doug Patterson, Orange County Public Schools

Best in Communications & Public Relations – presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation

Casey Tanous, Full Sail University

Best in Corporate Partnerships – presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute

Amy Wise, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Best in Facility Operations – presented by 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Craig Borkon, Orlando Venues

Best in Gameday & Team Operations – presented by Mission Inn Resort & Club

Tom Ward, Track Shack Events

Best in Marketing – presented by Berman Hopkins, CPAs & Associates

Jade Mallard, Amateur Athletic Union

Best in Sales – presented by Withum

Brooke Smoley, UCF Athletics

Best in Social Responsibility – presented by Think Integrated

Delise O’Meally, Institute for Sport & Social Justice

Best in Sports Media – presented by Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting

David Steele, Orlando Magic

Sponsorship Activation of the Year – presented by Osceola Heritage Park

Orlando Health & Orlando Pride, Ad Astra Jersey Launch

Executive of the Year – presented by OUC The Reliable One

