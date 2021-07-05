Orlando Pride fall at home for first time, lose 2-0 to North Carolina

It wasn’t a festive July 4 for the Orlando Pride on Sunday, as the Pride dropped their first home game of the year, falling 2-0 to the North Carolina Courage.

Orlando (4-2-3) has now lost two straight after starting the season on a 7-game unbeaten streak.

The Pride fell behind early, as Debinha scored three minutes into the game to give North Carolina (5-2-1) a 1-0 lead.

The Courage added to their lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Havana Solaun.

“Overall, the psyche of the team keeps growing stronger,” Pride head coach Marc Skinner said. “We keep getting more exposed to different scenarios, different expectations and the group keeps growing. Overall, as disappointing as a loss is, it’s a really, really good performance and something that we can definitely build from and add it to the experience that we’re gaining.”

Next up for the Pride is a home game on Friday against the expansion Racing Louisville.