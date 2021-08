The good news for the Orlando Pride was that they didn’t lose on Saturday. The bad news is that the Pride’s winless streak was stretched to six games following a 1-1 tie at the North Carolina Courage.

Orlando (4-5-4, 17 points) took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute on a goal by Sydney Leroux, but the lead was short-lived.

The Courage answered two minutes later, tying the game at 1-1 on a goal by Brittany Ratcliffe.

Next up for the Pride is a game at the Chicago Red Stars at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.