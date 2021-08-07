The Latest: Lynyrd Skynyrd out of Hall of Fame concert

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu waves to fans and supporters on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio along the route of the 2021 Canton Repository Grand Parade. Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. (Anne Desrosiers via AP)

CANTON, Ohio – The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:

—

Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country artist Brad Paisley, with Jimmie Allen opening the show. But Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal.

In a statement through its publicist, Lynyrd Skynyrd said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

Allen has extended his set list to open the show. He also performs a duet with Paisley on current hit song “Freedom Was A Highway.”

___

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Ad

Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

A four-time All-Pro who twice won Super Bowls, Polamalu had to wait an extra year to be inducted because of the pandemic.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL