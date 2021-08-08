Magic name 5 assistants for new head coach Jamahl Mosley’s staff

New Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley’s coaching staff is set.

The team announced on Sunday that Nate Tibbetts, Jesse Mermuys, Dale Osbourne, Bret Brielmaier and Lionel Chalmers have been named assistant coaches to serve under Mosley.

Terms of the deals for each were not disclosed.

Tibbits spent the last two seasons as associate head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Mermuys spent the last two years as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings, Osbourne was an assistant coach the last nine years in Portland, Brielmaier last season was the head coach for the Long Island Nets of the G-League, while Chalmers was promoted after serving the last two years as associate coach/player development for the Magic.

Mosley was hired as the team’s new head coach on July 11.