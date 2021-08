The Orlando Pride finally got back in the win column on Sunday.

Jodie Taylor scored in the 15th minute and Sydney Leroux added an insurance goal in the 89th minute to lead the Pride to a 2-0 win a the Chicago Red Stars.

The win snapped a six-game winless streak for the Pride (5-5-4, 17 points).

Despite giving up 14 shots and 12 corner kicks, the Pride kept Chicago off of the scoreboard.

Next up for Orlando is a home game against the Portland Thorns on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.