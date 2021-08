ORLANDO, Fla. – Santos Laguna defeated Orlando City 1-0 in a Leagues Cup game on Thursday.

Ferney Otero scored a goal in the 30th minute of the game.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

Orlando City’s Junior Urso was given a red car in stoppage time of the second half.

Santos Laguna and Orlando City each had 13 shots in the game.

Orlando City will head to Tennessee next week to play against Nashville.