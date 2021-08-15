Orlando Pride give up late goal, tie league-leading Portland 1-1

The Orlando Pride weren’t too far away from beating the top team in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday, the Portland Thorns.

But a late goal by Portland’s Simone Charley ended up forcing a 1-1 tie between the Pride and Thorns at Exploria Stadium.

Portland (9-2-3, 29 points) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games, while the Pride (6-3-4, 21 points) have a win and a draw in its last two games after a six-game winless streak.

The Pride opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Jodie Taylor headed home a cross from Courtney Petersen to make it 1-0 Orlando.

The score remained that way until Charley headed home a delivery into the box from a free kick by Meghan Klingenberg in the 78th minute.

Next up for the Pride is a game next Sunday at the Washington Spirit. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.