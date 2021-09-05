The Latest: Injured Sock withdraws from U.S. Open doubles

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK – The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:25 a.m

Jack Sock withdrew from men's doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev.

Sock appeared to suffer a leg/groin injury early in the match. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.

Sock wrote on Instagram that he suffered a “minor step back for a major comeback." Sock wrote Sunday ”positive news is I'll be ready to go again in a few weeks."

Sock was scheduled to play with Neal Skupski in a doubles match. The team of Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori took the walkover win.

11:30 a.m.

It's another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

