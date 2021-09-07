Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Miami Dolphins will head to Massachusetts this weekend to play against the New England Patriots in the first game of the season at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV (CBS affiliate in Orlando)

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New England is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 44

It will be the battle of former Alabama quarterbacks on Sunday.

The Dolphins will be led by second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five picks in his rookie year.

Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle is new to the roster and will help improve the offense for Miami this year.

The former Alabama receiver caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons in college.

The new quarterback for the New England Patriots is rookie Mac Jones.

Ad

Jones and the Crimson Tide won the National Championship in January.

Jones is also the Las Vegas favorite to win rookie of the year.

The Dolphins and Patriots have split the season series the past three years.