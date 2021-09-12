Orlando Pride extend unbeaten streak to 3 games in 3-1 win over Racing Louisville

The offense attack for the Orlando Pride was as good as its been all on Saturday against Racing Louisville.

For the second time all year and first time since June, the Pride scored three goals in a game en route to a 3-1 victory at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando (7-7-5, 24 points) is now unbeaten in its last three games.

Sydney Leroux opened the scoring in the 30th minute, then Marta scored in the 34th minute to make it 2-0 Orlando.

Cece Kizer scored in the 51st minute for Racing Louisville to cut Orlando’s lead to 2-1, but Alex Morgan restored the Pride’s two-goal lead with a goal in the 65th minute to make it 3-1.

Next up for the Pride is a game on Sept. 26 at OL Reign.