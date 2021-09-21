The Latest: Ryder Cup video shows Europe by the numbers

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington and Team Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick smile as they pose for a team picture during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they're in.

The video points out that only 164 players have represented Europe (and, before the team was expanded, Britain and Ireland) over the 94-year history of the cup.

By comparison, the video notes that 5,780 people have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people have been in outer space, 445 have won soccer's World Cup and 225 men have won golf's major championships.

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe's Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year's team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

