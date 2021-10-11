Dolphins vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Miami Dolphins will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45.5

The Dolphins have lost the last four games the team has played in and the Jaguars have yet to win a game this season.

The Dolphins are 1-3 in games played in London and the Jaguars are 3-4 in matchups played in England.

Myles Gaskin has been the premier player on offense for Miami. Gaskin has rushed for 167, caught 22 passes for 131 yards and has caught two touchdowns.

James Robinson has been Jacksonville’s best player. Robinson has rushed for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

He also has 14 catches for 88 yards.

Miami and Jacksonville are each in the bottom five of worst offenses in the NFL. The Dolphins average 15.8 points a game and the Jaguars average 18.6 points a game.