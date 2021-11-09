Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

(Gary McCullough,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41), right, and safety Andre Cisco (38) celebrate Allen's recovery of a Buffalo fumble during the second half an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9-6. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road this weekend as the team plays against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Indianapolis is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 47.5

The Jaguars look to continue the momentum after the team’s biggest win of the season.

Jacksonville defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6.

In addition to holding Buffalo to six points, Jacksonville forced three turnovers in the game and the team had two sacks.

Jacksonville’s run defense was tremendous in the 9-6 win, Buffalo running backs were held to 22 rushing yards on nine attempts.

The Colts are also coming off of a win, Indianapolis defeated the New York Jets 45-30.

Indianapolis has a top-5 rushing attack this year. The Colts have four players with 100+ rushing yards this season:

