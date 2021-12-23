Titans activate A.J. Brown, COVID takes out another lineman

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures during the first half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The banged-up Tennessee Titans will have their leading receiver back with A.J. Brown activated in time for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans (9-5) also will be even thinner on the offensive line without Kendall Lamm, expected to replace left tackle Taylor Lewan in the starting lineup. Lamm is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewan's back is keeping him out, while left guard Rodger Saffold was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

That gives the Titans four players on the COVID-19 list, including receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and cornerback Elijah Molden.

Tennessee elevated offensive lineman Christian DiLauro from the practice squad, with offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Kevin Strong COVID-19 elevations from the practice squad. Defensive back Chris Jackson also was activated off injured reserve.

Brown is the Titans' leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards with three touchdowns despite having missed four games, the last three on injured reserve. He hurt his chest when hit in a loss to Houston on Nov. 21.

The Titans also will have receiver Julio Jones available against the 49ers (8-6). Thursday night will be the first time Tennessee has had both Brown and Jones available since Nov. 7 when the Titans won on the road against the Rams.

