Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Brady Denaburg

Playing one position in football is tough, but Brady Denaburg played quarterback and kicker with ease.

Denaburg played for Merritt Island High School and helped the team reach the 2021 5A state championship game. In the semifinals, Denaburg kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it to the championship game.

Recently, Denaburg received a full scholarship from the Air Force Academy.

Unfortunately, Merritt Island came up short in their ultimate quest of a state title. But Denaburg embraced the journey all the way through.

“The best part of this run is just the fact that I play with all these kids and we’ve been playing for so many years,” Denaburg said. “It’s just so amazing that we have done what we’ve done with how challenged we are. We’re not the biggest, strongest or fastest, but we really got heart, and all these kids love being out here.”