Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Dawson Joyce

An Olympic hopeful and state record holder swims right here in Central Florida.

Dawson Joyce is a senior at Seminole High School and has rewritten the record books for high school swimming. Including relays, Joyce has won 12 state championships throughout his brilliant high school career.

Joyce specializes in sprints and set a new state high school record in November’s state championships. In the individual 50-yard freestyle, he swam it in 19.77 seconds. This all happened after Joyce suffered an injury of a torn labrum in a baseball game last summer.

Olympics is on the list of goals Joyce wants to achieve. He knows his work is just beginning as he prepares to swim for the Florida Gators next year.

“When I went on my recruiting trip to Florida, and just listening to some of the sets they were telling me like the practices, I was like, ‘Wow that’s a lot harder than what I’m doing now,’” Joyce said. “They will work me, work me real good.”