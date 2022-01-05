Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Matthew McDoom

Six players from West Orange High School signed letters of intent to play college football on early signing day on Dec. 15.

Matthew McDoom was one of them and signed to play for Coastal Carolina.

McDoom played cornerback for West Orange and was an integral part of their playoff run. West Orange made it to the 2021 class 8A regional championship. McDoom finished his senior year with 41 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns according to Coastal Carolina’s announcement of early signees.

“It’s just straight excitement,” McDoom said on early signing day. “I got family behind me; they’re just excited to see me. This is what I worked for. It’s unbelievable...I grew up watching my brother play. My brother was big, growing up and playing in college. Me growing up, I was really trying to be like him. As of right now, I’m trying to be better than him. That’s really what’s pushing me.”

Ad

McDoom chose Coastal Carolina over eight other schools, including UCF.

“I took a visit there, and it felt like family. They brought me in. I’m ready to get in there and start from day one and just get to work.”