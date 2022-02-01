Florida to play Florida State on Black Friday

The Florida State defense closes in on Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will play against the Florida State Seminoles on Black Friday this year, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday night.

The Sunshine Showdown is usually played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but this upcoming season will be the exception as the schools are set to return to the traditional matchup day in 2023.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Florida leads the all-time series 37-26-2, including winning the last three matchups.

In 2021, the two schools played each other for bowl eligibility, with the Gators winning at home 24-21. Florida would end up playing the University of Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, with the Knights taking the trophy 29-17 and earning its first win against Florida.

The Florida vs. Florida State matchup probably won’t be the only in-state game on Black Friday this year.

The War on I-4 between UCF and USF is traditionally played the day after Thanksgiving, and if things stay, as usual, the Knights will travel to Tampa to face the Bulls on Nov. 25.