Mitchell, Gobert lead surging Jazz over Suns 118-114

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Utah has won eight of its past nine games and improved to 38-22. Phoenix — which still has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 — has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months.

Utah's been a little inconsistent this season, but is playing well now that its deep roster is mostly healthy. Jordan Clarkson had 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting — part of the Utah second unit that played well and outscored Phoenix's bench 43-11.

The Jazz used an 16-3 run late in the third quarter to take a 94-89 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. It stayed tight throughout most of the final minutes but the Jazz were able to keep their lead, helped by Mitchell's banked-in 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining that put them up 10.

The Jazz shot 17 of 40 (42.5%) from 3-point range. Mitchell made six of them.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points. Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton each added 23. Phoenix had a chance to tie the game in the final second, but Jae Crowder threw the ball out of bounds.

Phoenix has played its past three games without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could be out the rest of the regular season. The Suns have a 1-2 record in those games.

The Suns rallied for a 60-56 halftime lead after trailing for much of the second quarter. Ayton had 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting beore the break while Mitchell scored 11 for the Jazz.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Rudy Gay played Sunday after missing the previous six games with right knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. ... Gobert had a season-high eight offensive rebounds.

Suns: Made 10 of their first 11 shots, scoring 24 points in the first six minutes of the first quarter. ... G Aaron Holiday returned after missing one game with a sprained ankle. ... Welcomed their 18th straight sellout crowd to the Footprint Center.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Houston on Wednesday night.

Suns: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

___

