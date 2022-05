It wasn’t the season or home opener that the Orlando Pride had in mind on Sunday.

The Pride gave up three goals in a span of 12 minutes late in the first half, and dropped their opening game to Gotham FC by a score of 3-0.

McCall Zerboni and Margaret Purce scored a minute apart in the 29th and 30th minutes, and Kristie Mewis scored in the 41st minute for Gotham FC.

Next up for the Pride is an 8 p.m. contest next Sunday in Los Angeles against Angel City FC.