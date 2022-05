The Orlando Pride announced the team has withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

One early goal was all the Orlando Pride needed to get its first win of the season on Sunday.

Sydney Leroux scored in the third minute, and that turned out to be the only goal of the game to give the Pride a 1-0 road win over Angel City FC.

The Pride (1-1, 3 points) rebounded from a 3-0 home loss to Gotham FC in their season opener last week.

Next up for the Pride is a game against Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Exploria Stadium.