Penalty kick in waning seconds helps Pride salvage tie against Kansas City

The Orlando Pride announced the team has withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

A last-minute goal saved the Orlando Pride from defeat on Saturday.

Toni Pressley scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to help the Pride salvage a 2-2 tie at home against Kansas City in what was a wild finish.

Kansas City thought it had the game won when Kristen Hamilton scored right at the 90:00 mark to give her team a 2-1 lead.

But after Kylie Strom was fouled at the edge of the penalty box following a corner kick, Presley stepped up and converted the ensuing penalty kick to tie the game.

The Pride (1-1-1, 5 points) took a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute on a goal by Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir, but Kansas City (0-1-2, 1 point) answered in the 78th minute on a goal by Elyse Bennett.

Next up for the Pride is a road game on Wednesday against the North Carolina Courage.