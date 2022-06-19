Orlando Pride see winless streak extend to 5 games in blowout loss at Portland

It goes without saying that it was a rough day for the Orlando Pride in Portland on Sunday.

The Portland Thorns showed why they are near the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings, as they routed the Pride by a score of 6-0.

The game was relatively close in the first 60 minutes, with the Thorns holding a 2-0 lead, but Portland scored four goals over the final 28 minutes to complete the rout.

Orlando (2-2-5, 8 points) is winless in its last five and has lost three in a row.

The Pride will get a couple of weeks to regroup before it hosts Louisville on July 3 for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Exploria Stadium.