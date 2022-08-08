Late goal helps Pride salvage tie, extend unbeaten streak to 5 games

It took a dramatic finish, but the Orlando Pride managed to extend their unbeaten streak to five games on Sunday.

Seconds before stoppage time, Kerry Abello fed a cross into the box that deflected off of Angel City defender Paige Nielsen and into the goal, allowing the Pride to salvage a 2-2 tie over Angel City at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando (3-6-5, 15 points) extended its unbeaten streak to five games with its third consecutive draw.

Angel City FC took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Ali Riley before the Pride evened it up at 1-1 in the 64th minute on a goal by Julie Doyle.

Angel City FC went up 2-1 in the 72nd minute on a goal by Cari Roccaro.

Next up for the Pride is a trip out west for a Saturday contest at the San Diego Wave.