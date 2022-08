Orlando Pride places head coach on temporary leave due to ongoing investigation

The Orlando Pride still haven’t lost in the months of July and August.

Celia Jimenez and Ally Watt each scored to give the Pride a 2-1 road win at Gotham FC on Saturday, which extended the Pride’s unbeaten streak to seven games.

Jimenez scored in the 49th minute and Watt in the 73rd minute to give the Pride a 2-0 lead.

Kristie Mewis rounded out the scoring in the 75th minute for Gotham FC.

Orlando (5-6-5, 21 points) has won two in a row and hasn’t lost since June 19.