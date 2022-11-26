No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) is unable to hold onto a pass in the end zone as Florida safety Kamari Wilson (5) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Trey Benson's 17-yard scoring run with 4:06 left in the game was his third touchdown of the game and gave No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over rival Florida on Friday night.

Benson rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two scores as the Seminoles piled up 228 yards on the round — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.

Florida threatened on its last drive in the final minutes, but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.

Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles routed Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.

Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half, but opened the second half with scores on its next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.

Richardson completed just 9 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three TDs. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns catches of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.

TAKEAWAYS

Florida: The Gators ran for 262 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but the passing game was non-existent for much of the second half.

Florida State: The Seminoles gave up a season-high 38 points, but made a stop on the final drive to secure their best regular season since 2016.

UP NEXT

Florida: Awaits bowl selection announcement.

Florida State: Awaits bowl selection announcement.

