Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

Associated Press

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain's Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

AL RAYYAN – The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0.

