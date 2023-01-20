Shiffrin places 4th in downhill; record chase goes on

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles as she gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day.

Shiffrin was in fourth place, half a second behind leader Sofia Goggia, with other skiers still coming down during a downhill Friday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin therefore remained tied with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record at 82 wins each.

Two more races are scheduled in Cortina over the weekend, with another downhill on Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

Goggia, who won gold and silver in downhill at the last two Olympics, respectively, was 0.13 seconds ahead of two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec. Kira Weidle of Germany was third, 0.36 behind Goggia.

Shiffrin was faster than Goggia through the first three checkpoints but finished 0.50 behind.

Vonn broke the previous wins record, Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s mark of 62 victories, eight years ago in Cortina.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

Shiffrin is also approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.

