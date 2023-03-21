Former NFL MVP Cam Newton to throw at Auburn's Pro Day

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Newton is looking for another shot. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced on social media that hell be working out for pro scouts at Auburns Pro Day on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Cam Newton wants another shot.

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he’ll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent 11 years in the league, the first nine with the Panthers. Newton turns 34 in May.

Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 when he rejoined the Panthers midseason for a second stint, a move he later admitted wasn't the best decision of his career. He was 0-5 as a starter with Carolina in his return and was benched for the final two games of the season by former coach Matt Rhule.

Newton has a 75-68-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback and has run for more touchdowns than any quarterback in league history. He’s thrown for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns during his career.

Newton’s last full season came in 2020 when he played for the New England Patriots. He was 7-8 as a starter with eight TD passes and 10 interceptions.

His best season came in 2015 when he earned MVP honors, combining for 45 touchdowns and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl 50 where they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos. Newton’s career spiraled downhill shortly after following foot and shoulder injuries.

