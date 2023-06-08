Karolina Muchova beats Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam final

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Unseeded Karolina Muchova reached her first Grand Slam final at the last place she expected, saving a match point and using a stirring comeback to grab the last five games despite dealing with leg problems for a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open on Thursday.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, was a point from winning the topsy-turvy semifinal at 5-2 in the third set but then collapsed, dropping 20 of 24 points down the stretch.

Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, has always found that her game worked best in faster conditions: Her best previous showing at a major was a semifinal run at the 2021 Australian Open on hard courts, her lone WTA title came on a hard court, and she never made it past the third round on the red clay at Roland Garros until now.

“It’s not my favorite surface,” Muchova said earlier in the tournament, “but I think I can play good on it.”

Sure did in the 80-degree warmth of Court Philippe Chatrier against Sabalenka, who had been 12-0 in Slam action in 2023.

Muchova’s variety and all-court style provided the right mix against one of the game’s biggest hitters.

In Saturday’s title match, Muchova will meet either No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, or No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia. Their semifinal was scheduled for later Thursday.

