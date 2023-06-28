Former NFL player drowns off Florida coast, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former NFL player drowned while visiting Florida on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that they were investigating the drowning, which involved a tourist in the Gulf of Mexico near James Lee Beach.

According to deputies, several people were in the water near the second sandbar and had been struggling to make their way back to shore. One of those people went under, and he was not breathing when pulled from the water, deputies added.

Later Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office announced that the tourist was 35-year-old Ryan Mallet of Arkansas, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England Patriots released a statement following the news, which reads, “The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”