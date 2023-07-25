87º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

18-year-old son of LeBron James in stable condition

Tags: Sports, Basketball, College Basketball, LeBron James, Bronny James, USC, Cardiac Arrest, Health
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Southern California have already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman, the son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman, has announced on social media that he's transferring to USC. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) (Gregory Payan, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest Monday and is in stable condition, ESPN.com reported.

“(Monday) while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

James, 18, is entering his freshman year at USC.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.