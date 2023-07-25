Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest Monday and is in stable condition, ESPN.com reported.
“(Monday) while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.
James, 18, is entering his freshman year at USC.