Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Southern California have already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman, the son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman, has announced on social media that he's transferring to USC. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

