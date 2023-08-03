Messi scores in third straight game for Inter Miami after 95-minute weather delay

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Orlando City during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game for Inter Miami after the start of the Leagues Cup contest against Orlando City on Wednesday night was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms.

It was Messi's fourth goal since joining the MLS club and came seven minutes into the game. He stopped a pass on his chest from Robert Taylor, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar.

The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 in the Round of 32 match.

The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but didn't begin on time because of the storms.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later.

After stadium crew drained water puddles around mid-field, Messi and his teammates re-appeared for a second round of pre-game warm-ups.

Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.